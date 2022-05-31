CHANGE LANGUAGE
Apple iPhone 13 Exchange And Cashback Offer: How To Avail Up To Rs 27,000 Discount On iPhone 13
1-MIN READ

Apple iPhone 13 Exchange And Cashback Offer: How To Avail Up To Rs 27,000 Discount On iPhone 13

You can purchase the iPhone 13 on a heavy discount with the ongoing deal. (Image Credit: Apple)

Apple iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 79,900 onwards for the base 128GB storage variant.

Tech Desk

Apple iPhone 13 was launched in a new green colour recently alongside the iPhone SE 3, iPad Air, and the Mac Studio during its Spring event and has been high in demand. So if you want to get your hands on the iPhone 13 in green colour before it goes out of stock again, there is a very good deal going on currently.

Apple reseller India iStore, the company’s authorised resller in India, is offering an instant store discount of Rs 5,000 on the vanilla iPhone 13, which brings the price down to Rs 74,900 as against the Rs 79,900 sticker price. Over this, there is a Rs 4,000 cashback for HDFC Bank credit card and debit card users, which further brings the price of the iPhone 13 to Rs 70,900.

On top of that, there is also an exchange offer, where the Apple reseller also has an exchange offer where you can sell your old smartphone to get the price further down. The India iStore shows the value of a good condition iPhone XR as Rs 18,000, bringing the effective price of the iPhone 13 down to a substantially low Rs 52,900. It is advised that users provide true information about their devices as the value will only be determined on the basis of the condition of the older smartphone.

Now, this discount is not only on the Green iPhone 13. These offers are valid on all colours of the vanilla iPhone 13 model. The Apple India reseller also has an attractive discount on the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max. HDFC Bank Customers can purchase the iPhone 13 Pro Max at a discount of Rs 3,000, along with a Rs 18,000 exchange bonus, bringing the smartphone’s price down to Rs 1,08,900, as against the sticker price of Rs 1,29,900.

India iStore is also offering similar cashback and exchange offers on all iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini, and the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022.

Tech Desk

first published:May 31, 2022, 13:52 IST