Apple iPhone 13 Exchange And Cashback Offer: How To Buy Green iPhone 13 For As Low As Rs 50,900

Apple recently launched a green colour iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro alongside the iPhone SE 3 and the fifth generation iPad Air. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini were launched in a new Green colour, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max’s colour is called Alpine Green. The green iPhone 13 were launched at the same price as their normal variants at Rs 79,900 onwards for the iPhone 13, Rs 69,900 for the iPhone 13 Mini, Rs 1,19,900 for the iPhone 13 Pro, and Rs 1,29,900 for the iPhone Pro Max. All for iPhone, however, can potentially be purchased for a lot lesser with a deal from Apple reseller India iStore.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Green Prices

Apple iPhone 13 Mini in Green costs the same as the normal variants at Rs 69,900 onwards for the base 128GB storage variant, Rs 79,900 for the 256GB variant, and Rs 99,900 for the 512GB variant. The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 89,900 for the 256GB variant, and Rs 1,09,900 for the 512GB variant. iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900 onwards for the base 128GB variant and Rs 1,29,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB and the 1TB variants are priced at Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,69,900, respectively. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB variant, Rs 1,39,900 for the 256GB variant, Rs 1,59,900 for the 512GB variant, and Rs 1,79,900 for the 1TB variant.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Green Offer

Apple‘s India reseller iStore has a Rs 6,000 cashback offer on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini Green. Further, there is a Rs 5,000 store discount on just the iPhone 13. This brings the price of the iPhone 13 Mini down to Rs 63,900 and the iPhone 13 Green comes down to a sweet 11,000 discount at Rs 68,900. Further, buyers can sell their old phone on Cashify via iStore only and get as much discount as the value of your old mobile. The website shows the exchange value of an iPhone XR 64GB to be Rs 18,000, meaning that the value of the iPhone 13 Mini will come down to Rs 45,900 and the iPhone 13 Green can be bought for Rs 50,900, a staggering Rs 29,000 discount from its sticker price. The value of the exchange will depend on the condition of your mobile.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, get a Rs 5,000 cashback which brings the value down to Rs 1,14,900 for the iPhone 13 Pro and Rs 1,24,900 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max in Green colour. After the same Rs 18,000 estimated exchange value, the iPhone 13 Pro can be bought for as low as Rs 96,900 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max can be bought for as low as Rs 1,06,900.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It comes with a 12-megapixel dual-camera setup that comes with a Cinematic Mode and more. There is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera on the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 Mini comes with the same specifications, but a smaller 5.4-inch display.

The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion and the iPhone 13 Pro Max has the same display in a 6.7-inch size. Both are powered by Apple A15 Bionic chip and come with a 12-megapixel triple camera setup with a LiDAR scanner.

