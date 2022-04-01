Apple iPhone 13 Exchange Offer: Here’s How To Buy iPhone 13 Mini For As Low As Rs 46,999

Apple iPhone 13, the latest in the company’s flagship lineup is a much-desired smartphone among mobile users in India. While many still can’t afford an iPhone 13, there are always attractive discounts and exchange offers on Apple iPhones for users who are looking for deals to secure their new iPhone. Apple already offers a trade-in option for new iPhone buyers on its website. With e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, potential iPhone buyers also have other deals to look at outside of Apple’s own website. The iPhone 13 series starts at a price of Rs 69,900 onwards in India for the iPhone 13 Mini 128GB variant, and goes up from there depending on variant and storage space. With the smartphone’s price being out of range for many users in India, let us take a look at some of the best exchange offers that help you buy the latest iPhone at the lowest possible cost.

Apple iPhone 13 Offers: Amazon

The iPhone 13 vanilla is being sold at a maximum Rs 6,000 discount on Amazon, bringing the smartphone’s value down to Rs 73,990 for the vanilla iPhone 13 128GB variant. This discount is available across colour variants of the iPhone. Apart from this, buyers on Amazon can also exchange their old smartphone to get up to Rs 14,900 off on exchange, which will bring the smartphone’s value further down to Rs 59,090.

The Rs 14,900 exchange is valid on all iPhone 13 series models including the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max as well. This will bring the value of the iPhone 13 Mini down to Rs 55,000 onwards, the iPhone 13 Pro will cost Rs 1,05,000 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost Rs 1,15,000.

Apple iPhone 13 Offers: Flipkart

On Flipkart, the vanilla iPhone 13 is up for sale at a Rs 5,000 discount over its sticker price at Rs 74,900 onwards. The iPhone 13 Mini, on the other hand is available at almost Rs 10,000 discount as the phone is priced at Rs 59,999 onwards for the base 128GB variant. There are no such offers on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Flipkart.

Apart from the discount, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 13,000 off on exchange. This, if used to its max potential, will bring the vanilla iPhone 13 price down to Rs 61,900 and the iPhone 13 Mini will be available at Rs 46,999 for the 128GB storage variant, if the buyer utilises the full Rs 13,000 exchange value. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also available with a Rs 13,000 exchange offer.

Apple iPhone 13 Offers: Apple Official Online India Store

As mentioned above, Apple’s official store in India offers users the option to trade-in their old mobile phones for the new iPhone 13. With this offer, users can exchange their iPhone 8 or newer iPhone to get up to Rs 46,700 off on the new iPhone 13. It is important to note here that the condition of your older smartphone will determine the exchange offer’s value. Apart from this, there are no other offers on Apple iPhone on Apple’s official online store.

