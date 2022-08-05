Apple iPhone 13 Exchange Offer: How To Buy iPhone 13 For As Low As Rs 55,850 During Amazon Great Freedom Sale

Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale to mark the 75th Independence Day of India has started, and during the sale, there is a very attractive discount on the Apple iPhone 13. The smartphone is being sold at a heavy discount over its sticker price across variant during the Amazon sale. Let’s take a look.

The Apple iPhone 13 is being sold at a price of Rs 68,900 on Amazon for the base 128GB storage variant, which is originally priced at Rs 79,900, meaning that there is a Rs 11,000 discount over the sticker price of the iPhone 13 during the Amazon Great Freedom sale. Apart from this, Apple is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,050, which can potentially bring the iPhone 13’s price further down to Rs 55,850 during the Amazon Great Freedom sale.

Now, there are no bank offers that potential buyers can leverage to bring the price further down. Further, this discount is only for Prime subscribers on Amazon. Non-Prime Amazon users will get the iPhone 13 at a Rs 1,000 higher price (Rs 69,900). The offer is valid across all variants of the iPhone, with the 256GB and 512GB variants going for a price of Rs 76,900 and Rs 1,03,999, respectively.

Now, it is not known for how long the deal will last, given that such deals tend to run out fast during Amazon and Flipkart’s sales. With the iPhone always being in heavy demand, buyers are always looking for deals like this in order to make the purchase. So if you are someone who is looking to buy an iPhone, we advise you to log on to Amazon before the deal runs out.

The Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year during Apple’s September event. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 13 comes with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 12-megapixel front snapper.

