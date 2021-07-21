Apple iPhone 13: Here Are All The Colours Next iPhone Is Rumoured To Come In

As we head closer to the iPhone 13 launch that is likely to take place in September, more details about the iPhone 13 series are also starting to emerge. We already know the iPhone 13 series will come with a high refresh rate display and will come with an improved camera, within the same design as the iPhone 12 series. Now, however, a leaker on a South Korean message board has hinted that the Apple iPhone 13 will be available in four colour options. These are Black, Silver, Rose Gold, and Sunset Gold. Previously, it was reported that Apple may bring back a matte black iPhone 13 model, keep the Project RED colour option, and come up with a new bright orange model.

Out of the colours the iPhone 13 has recently been leaked to come with, the Sunset Gold option is said to be the same bright orange colour that the iPhone 13 was previously reported to come with. There were reports of a pink coloured iPhone also coming within the iPhone 13 lineup. It could be that the Rose Gold colour mentioned above will be the “Pink" hue that has previously been hinted. The rumours of Apple’s iPhone colours are generally originated from supply chain sources within China. It is important to note here that Apple sometimes releases exclusive colours for the Chinese market.

The report also says that it is likely that the colours mentioned here (Black, Silver, Rose Gold, Sunset Gold) are for the iPhone 13 Pro models. The vanilla version of the iPhone 13 is expected to come with as varied a colour selection as the iPhone 12, which comes in six colour options - blue, white, black, purple, green, and Project RED.

It was recently reported that Apple bring an Always-On display mode on the iPhone 13, similar to the feature on the Apple Watch. Earlier, it was reported that the iPhone 13 series will not bring back Touch ID.

