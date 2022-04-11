Apple iPhone 13 Is Now Being Made In India: Will This Make The iPhone 13 Cheaper?

Apple iPhone 13 smartphone is the latest model from the company to be locally assembled in India. According to reports on Monday, Apple iPhone 13 is being produced through manufacturing partners like Foxconn, which is using its Chennai plant for making iPhone 13 in India. Apple was quoted in a report saying, “We are excited to begin making iPhone 13…right here in India for our local customers.”

With the local production of the iPhone 13 now done in India, Apple has all its regular iPhones made in India. The company started its make in India journey with the iPhone SE model in 2017, after which it started production of iPhone 11, iPhone 12.

Adding the iPhone 13 to the kitty is another sign that Apple realises the scope for growth in the market. In the past year or so, the company has benefited from high demand for iPhones, especially those selling at lower-than-market prices through online and offline channels.

Interestingly, none of the iPhone Pro models have got the make in India treatment yet, which has mostly got to do with premium materials and components that are required to be imported, rather than sourced locally.

Apple also has other manufacturing vendors like Wistron and Pegatron that are expected to start production of the iPhone 12 model later this month. Analysts expect Apple’s share in the Indian market to increase with these moves, however, for buyers the prices hardly see any major revision.

You can always count on various bank card discounts/cashback, along with special exchange offers to get a good deal on any of these iPhone models in the country. iPhone 13 series launched in India last year, and the sales started in sync with other global markets for the company.

India has become a vital market for Apple, with a flagship retail store expected to open in the coming months with Mumbai mooted as its first destination.

