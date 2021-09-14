Apple Event Live Updates: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 Expected to Launch At 10.30PM IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple will tonight launch the iPhone 13 series, alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 during its “California Streaming” event. The Apple event will be streamed live on Apple’s website and its official YouTube channel starting 10:30AM IST. Apple is also rumoured to launch the third-generation AirPods, but that is still up in the air since many reports still claim Apple may skip AirPods 3 during today’s launch. The Apple iPhone 13 series is said to come with several improvements over its predecessor and the Apple Watch Series 7 may come with a major redesign that will put it in-line with the iPhone’s design.
The regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will reportedly feature the same dual cameras at the back, and the Pro and Pro Max models are said to include triple cameras. The dummy units of the new phones showed a larger sensor and the placement of the dual cameras on the regular models diagonally, a rumour that has been there since some time. The camera module is said to include a laser sensor and LED flash. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max may include a LiDAR sensor, similar to the existing iPhone 12 Pro models. The notch on the front is also said to shrink on all iPhone 13 models, and the Pro models will reportedly support a 120Hz refresh rate, which already features on iPad Pro (2020 and 2021) models as “ProMotion display.” Apart from this, the iPhone 13 series would include a new face unlock tech that would work even while wearing masks or foggy glasses.
The Apple Watch Series 7 has been rumoured to come with a redesign since quite some time now, with Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicting the same earlier this year. Further, the Apple Watch is said to come with other new features like blood pressure monitor, blood glucose monitor, alcohol levels, and more.
Today's iPhone, however, isn't gonna break the mould – literally. That's saved for a future generation, where Apple may go all foldable on the flagbearer of tech consumerist fandom. The result is this – a foldable iPhone.
Taking a break from all the iPhone 13 updates, something important: Apple has issued a security patch to save you from Pegasus (at least for now). To read more about it, click here.
Meanwhile, if you already have a new(ish) iPhone, and it's the new Apple Watch Series 7 that you're more interested in, we've got you covered there, too. Here are some of the best renders of the upcoming Apple Watch that you can see, before the event goes underway.
Apple Event Live Updates: We also have plenty of leaked renders and images of the iPhone 13 for you to see, here. They do look rather fancy, but you may have already heard of some storm brewing, courtesy Jon Prosser's breaking iPhone 14 leak.
Meanwhile, in case you haven't checked out the cool Apple 'California Streaming' event AR easter egg yet, you really are kinda missing out. Our favourite part is... well, we'll let you figure that for yourself. Wanna see? Here's how.
Apple Event Live Updates: But there's plenty of time to go before things get rolling, so we'll give you a lowdown on the upcoming iPhone 13. One of the most interesting things about this year is that finally, the minimum storage of the iPhone 13 will be upgraded to at least 128GB. The range-topping variant, meanwhile, will likely have 1TB storage. I wonder how much would the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB variant would cost. Any bets, people?
