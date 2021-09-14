Apple iPhone 13 Launch Today: How To Watch Apple's 'California Streaming' Event Live

Today is the day. Apple will launch its highly anticipated iPhone 13 series, alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 during the “California Streaming" event tonight. The launches scheduled today have been a part of the rumour mill since the last couple of months. The event will start at 10:30PM IST tonight, and the iPhone 13 series is expected to be announced alongside the Apple Watch Series 7. Several reports have suggested that Apple may also launch the third-generation AirPods during tonight’s event, while some reports suggest that Apple may skip AirPods 3 during tonight’s event.

The “California Streaming" event will take place tonight, September 14 at 10:30PM IST. Those who want to watch the event live can do so on Apple website’s event page. The event will also be streamed live on Apple’s official YouTube channel, and users can set a reminder to get an advanced notifications when the streaming goes live. Apple TV users can also watch the Apple iPhone 13 launch event. The event, after its over, can be viewed in the Apple Podcasts app as well. Alternatively, users can watch Apple “California Streaming" event live from the video embed below:

The Apple iPhone 13 series is expected to come with several improvements over its predecessor. Rumours have suggested that the iPhone 13 series may come with a smaller notch as compared to the iPhone 12 series, and will have larger camera sensors. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max may come with better ultra-wide angle cameras.

Recently, the iPhone 13 series was reported to ditch the 64GB storage variant, with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini coming in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, were reported to come with up to TB storage. The Pro models may also offer 120Hz refresh rate - a feature iPhone users have desperately waited for since the past couple of years.

Apple Watch Series 7, on the other hand, is expected to come with a major design refresh, which will bring flat-edges and a larger screen to the Apple smartwatch. The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 is reported to have a larger focus on the new design with flatter edges, new display, and a new chip, instead of health features.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here