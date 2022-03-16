Apple iPhone 13 'Made-In-India' Model: Will iPhone 13 Become Cheaper In India?

Apple iPhone 13 is going to be the next ‘Made in India’ smartphone from the company. The company is reportedly going to manufacture the iPhone 13 which will be used for the Indian market and exported to other countries as well. The details were shared by sources in a Business Standard report this week. Apple iPhone 13 will be manufactured at the Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur, which is near Chennai.

The report also says the iPhone 13 manufacturing will start in India from April. But just because the iPhone 13 is going to be manufactured/assembled in India does not mean the iPhone 13 prices will come down anytime soon for buyers. This is because Apple had started making the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 in India previously but the prices didn’t come down. The only time we can expect the prices of iPhone 13 to come is when some festive offer has been rolled out by Apple or e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and others.

Apple iPhone local manufacturing started with the iPhone 6 series many years back, and even then we didn’t see any price revisions done by Apple for the iPhone models. The list of locally manufactured iPhones includes the newer iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 as well. Apart from Foxconn, Apple has also relied on Wistron, Foxlink, Flex Limited and a few other suppliers in India for its local production setup.

The country’s government has been looking at Apple to set up its manufacturing plant as well. But Apple’s insistence on special tax rebates along with the condition to source local materials has made things difficult to move in the right direction.

Apple is slated to open its first retail store in Mumbai this year, which was first supposedly going to debut in 2021, but the pandemic is likely to delayed those plans.

Apple launched the iPhone 13 in October last year, which comprises the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The base model of the iPhone 13 Mini was launched in India at Rs 69,900, while you were paying Rs 79,900 for the vanilla iPhone 13 model.

Apple powered the iPhone 13 series with its new A15 Bionic chipset, which has easily beaten other flagship chipsets from MediaTek and Qualcomm in the market.

