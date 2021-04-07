Apple iPhone 13: Mass Production of A15 Bionic Chip for iPhone 13 Said to Begin in May

Apple’s next chip for the iPhone (and possibly an iPad), the Apple A15 is reported to go into mass production in the end of May, according to an upcoming report in DigiTimes. The May-end timeline is ahead of schedule and is set to be initiated by Apple supplier TSMC, according to the report. The new chip will be based on an enhanced version of the 5nm process, which first debuted in the A14 Bionic chip in 2020. A MacRumours report said that the DigiTimes report will likely offer more details about the specifics of the new chip that will power the next generation of iPhones. It can be assumed that the A15 Bionic chips will be an improvement in performance and power efficiency, as compared to the A14 Bionic chip.

Apple had a delayed 2020 launch due to the snags in the supply chain brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, however, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple is on track the release the iPhone 13 in September. TSMC is believed to be starting mass shipments of the Apple A15 Bionic chip ahead of schedule. Rumours about the next generation iPhones have already started coming in, with many believing that the iPhone 13 will have a smaller notch, an always-on display, and 120Hz ProMotion display, at least for some iPhone 13 models.

Most recently, it was reported that the Apple iPhone 13 will come with the same wide-angle lens as the one on the iPhone 12. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a research note, said that this year’s iPhone models will feature the same wide-angle lens as the current iPhone 12 series. This means that at least one camera lens on the iPhone 13 will remain unchanged. The research note from Kuo talks about the developments and changes within Apple’s supply chain. Kuo said that the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, and the iPhone 13 Pro will feature the same 7P wide-angle lens with an f/1.6 aperture as seen on the iPhone 12 models. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, will have a different wide-angle lens with an f/1.5 aperture, as against the f/1.6 aperture on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here