Apple iPhone 13 May Carry Improved Face ID That Works With Masks, Foggy Glasses

Apple will reportedly launch the iPhone 13 series next month. Ahead of the launch, a new leak claims that iPhone 13 phones would feature an upgraded Face ID hardware to work better with a “COVID-like landscape". It essentially means that the smartphones would be able to scan the face even with mask on and foggy glasses. Additionally, CAD renders of the alleged iPhone 13 show the front camera on the left side of the notch rather than the right side as it is on iPhone 12. The development comes from tipster Jon Prosser (front page tech) in collaboration with RendersByIan for the 3D images of iPhone 13.

The tipster adds that the new Face ID hardware is capable of scanning the face with the mask on, which also means detecting only one-third of the visible area. Testers further wore glasses with the mask to see how the hardware works. Apple already released an update earlier this year to let users face-unlock iPhone X and above even with the mask on, but only if they are wearing an Apple Watch. It appears that iPhone 13 may finally be able to Face ID on iPhone 13 without requiring additional devices, like an Apple Watch. It will be interesting to see how Apple will fit the new hardware as the company is reportedly shrinking the notch on the front panel of the iPhone 13.

Meanwhile, Apple’s upcoming flagship series is rumoured to include vanilla iPhone 13 alongside iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, similar to the existing iPhone 12 lineup. The regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will reportedly feature the same dual cameras at the back, and the Pro models are said to include triple cameras. Most notably, the Pro models will reportedly support a 120Hz refresh rate, which already features on iPad Pro (2020 and 2021) models as “ProMotion display." You can check out everything we know about the phones here.

