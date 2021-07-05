Apple iPhone 13 May Come With Larger Wireless Charging Coil, Stronger MagSafe Magnets

Apple is rumoured to bring its iPhone 13 series later this year. The company usually launched the iPhone around September, which means there’s only a couple of months to go for the Cupertino-based giant’s next iPhone reveal. Ahead of that, a leak has suggested that Apple’s iPhone 13 may feature a larger wireless charging coil for better heat management and perhaps higher wattage. The leak, which comes courtesy of known tipster Max Weinbach, also suggests that the iPhone 13 may come with reverse wireless charging. Weinbach had previously said that the iPhone 13 will feature a stronger array of magnets in the back for the MagSafe technology.

Reports suggest that the larger wireless charging coil design could be necessary to compensate the stronger MagSafe magnets. If used for reverse wireless charging, the feature would allow users to use the back of their iPhone to charge other Qi-based devices like the AirPods. The iPhone 11 series was the first iPhone series to be rumoured to come with reverse wireless charging. Certification listing of the iPhone 12 also hinted at hidden reverse wireless charging features, but again, nothing has been materialised regarding the technology. Recently, Bloomberg reported that Apple is developing an iPad Pro with reverse wireless charging.

The leaker also hinted at Apple bringing support for Portrait mode video. This would allow users to add dynamic bookeh blur to captured videos as well as static images. In iOS 15, Portrait mode video is available in FaceTime and third-party camera applications like Snapchat. Weinbach says that the feature will come to the stock Camera app as part of the iPhone 13 launch this fall.

