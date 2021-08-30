Apple is heavily speculated to launch the iPhone 13 next month. Now, a new research note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the iPhone 13 series could come with Lower Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity that will allow users to make calls and send messages without requiring cellular coverage. Kuo, in his research note to investors, said that the iPhone 13 series may have hardware ready to support communication via LEO satellites in areas where standard 4G and 5G coverage isn’t available. Kuo has hinted that the iPhone 13 smartphones may come with a custom chip that supports new communication experience. Apple is reportedly working with Globalstar that operates a low LEO satellite constellation for low-speed data communication and satellite phone.

Kuo, in his note said that the iPhone 13 models will allow users to make voice calls and send text messages without requiring a 4G or 5G connection, if enabled with relevant software features. iPhone 13 series is said to come with a customised Qualcomm X60 chip to support communication via LEO satellites. Kuo says that iPhone 13 users will be able to communicate with no additional contracts or payments required. Network operators, however, may need to work with Globalstar to enable LEO satellite communication. Kuo also predicted that Apple may expand the LEO satellite communications beyond the iPhone 13 lineup and would provide its experience on the highly anticipated mixed reality headset, Apple car, and other IoT devices in the future.

It is not clear if LEO satellite communication will work with regular voice calls and messaging or it would be limited to FaceTime and iMessages.

