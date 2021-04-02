Apple iPhone 13 May Come With the Same Wide-Angle Lens as The iPhone 12 Series: Kuo

Apple iPhone 13 (unconfirmed name) is expected to launch in the second half of this year. With several months to go for the next iPhone launch, rumours and reports have started coming for the next iPhone series. New information from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now hints at the camera capabilities of the next iPhone. Kuo, in a research note obtained by MacRumours, said that this year’s iPhone models will feature the same wide-angle lens as the current iPhone 12 series. This means that at least one camera lens on the iPhone 13 will remain unchanged. The research note from Kuo talks about the developments and changes within Apple’s supply chain. Kuo said that the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, and the iPhone 13 Pro will feature the same 7P wide-angle lens with an f/1.6 aperture as seen on the iPhone 12 models. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, will have a different wide-angle lens with an f/1.5 aperture, as against the f/1.6 aperture on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Kuo said that Sunny Optical will be the new supplier for Apple’s 7P wide-angle lens, with the mass production beginning as soon as May. Kuo also said that due to the company’s AR efforts and an upcoming car, the demand for optical lenses for Apple devices will significantly increase in the next few years. This comes after it was reported that the iPhone 13 smartphones may have a smaller notch and larger batteries. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones are also tipped to feature Apple’s ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Previous reports have suggested that the iPhone 13 series could come with features like an Always-On Display and sensor-shift image stabilisation, along with autofocus camera capabilities on the next iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.