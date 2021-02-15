Apple iPhone 13 Mini Still On the Cards Despite Discouraging iPhone 12 Mini Sales

Apple iPhone 12 Mini wasn't as successful as it was initially expected to be. According to recent reports, Apple saw disappointing sales from its new entry-level iPhone in the iPhone 12 series. Earlier this month, it was reported that due to the disappointing sales, Apple may discontinue the iPhone 12 Mini. Now, however, it is being said that the Cupertino-based giant doesn't have any plans of discontinuing the small iPhone as the iPhone 13 (unconfirmed name) series is also rumoured to come with four smartphones.

The latest update comes courtesy of known tipster Jon Prosser, who quotes sources as saying that Apple is still planning on an iPhone 13 Mini model despite the low sales of the iPhone 12 Mini. Prosser was quoted in a Notebookcheck report as saying that Apple won't discontinue the 'Mini' iPhone model this year as last year, the iPhone SE (2020) deeply ate into the sales of the iPhone 12 Mini, in line with a previous report from analysts at Cowen. Many customers that wanted a smaller iPhone decided to buy the iPhone SE instead of the 12 Mini, given the $300 (more than Rs 30,000 in India) difference in cost.

Apple has no plans of bringing an iPhone SE 2021, hence the iPhone 13 Mini will be competing against fewer devices and will hopefully be the smallest and cheapest iPhone offering this year. As much sense as it may make, this update is to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official word from Apple on rumours of (dis)continuing iPhone 12 Mini.

Apple has witnessed disappointing sales for the iPhone 12 Mini smartphone. Recently, a JP Morgan analyst tweaked the forecasts for the iPhone 12 Mini as the demand for the smartphone continues to see a weak trend. The report from the analyst, William Yang, cut the iPhone 12 Mini cut the production forecasts for the iPhone 12 Mini by 11 million units and claimed that Apple may stop the production of the iPhone 12 Mini by the second quarter of this year if sales don't look up. A separate report from Counterpoint Research has also revealed that the iPhone 12 Mini has witnessed disappointing sales. It said that the iPhone 12 Mini has accounted for just 5 percent of the total iPhone 12 series sales during the first half of January in the US.

In October 2020, few days after the launch of the iPhone 12 series, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the iPhone 12 Pro is the device that will drive iPhone sales this year, based on the pre-orders for the iPhone 12 series. Kuo had back then said that the iPhone 12 Mini may bring just 10 percent - 15 percent of the sales, below the initial expectations of 20 percent - 25 percent.