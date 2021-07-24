Apple iPhone 13 Now Rumoured To Come With Support For 25W Fast Charging: All We Know

The Apple iPhone 13 is likely to come in September this year. The Apple iPhone 13, like every year’s iPhone, is a highly anticipated product. Givne the interest, there are a slew of rumours around the iPhone 13 series, with the latest one being around the iPhone 13’s charging. The iPhone 13, according to a rumour from a Chinese website called MyDrivers, will come with 25W fast charging. The report says that the iPhone will be able to charge with up to 25W when connected to a compatible power adapter.

This will be a significant improvement over the iPhone 12 series, which maxes out at a 20W fast charging speed. Apple began selling an 18W USB type-C power adapter that also came bundled with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. In 2020, that adapter was replaced with a slightly more powerful one with 20W. A report in 9to5Mac says that it is uncertain that Apple will once again upgrade its USB type-C adapter to deliver more power for the iPhone 13 if the rumour is correct. However, it is still likely that Apple wants to catch up to competition in this aspect, so may introduce 25W fast charging on the iPhone 13 series. The report also says that Apple will continue to sell the charging adapter separately.

The iPhone 13 series is set to come with the same design as the iPhone 12 series. The smartphones are said to come with expanded 5G support, faster processors, improved cameras, and better displays in the Pro/ Pro Max variants which may come with 120Hz refresh rate.

