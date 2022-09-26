CHANGE LANGUAGE
Apple iPhone 13 Offer Price At Rs 51,999 On Tata Neu App and Croma: How To Buy
Apple iPhone 13 Offer Price At Rs 51,999 On Tata Neu App and Croma: How To Buy

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

September 26, 2022, 15:51 IST

Delhi, India

The iPhone 13 model will be available at a special discounted price on the platform starting at 4:45 PM on Monday, September 26. Here are all the details.

Apple iPhones are selling like hot cake this festive season in India, thanks to multiple sales and deal offers. The iPhone 13 has been eyed by quite a few people out there, who are eager to get their hands on the last year’s model at special prices.

If you have been unable to get the iPhone 13 at the discounted prices, then Croma is giving you another chance on September 26, where you can buy the iPhone 13 for a starting price of Rs 51,999.

Croma has shared the teaser of this special iPhone 13 deal on its app, and the deal will go live on the Croma website and mobile app at 4:45 PM on Monday.

Going by the demand for iPhones in the past few weeks, we suggest you quickly head over to the website and keep a close eye on the price listing going live an hour from now. Croma states that the final price of the iPhone 13 mentioned here will be inclusive of all the offers.

iPhone 13 was also available on Flipkart at a discounted price of under Rs 50,000 but many buyers have complained about the online platform increasing the price a few hours after the deal was announced. Amazon also has been selling the older iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 at discounted prices, which is further sweetened thanks to special bank offers and even the exchange discount in some cases.

iPhone 13 vanilla model is still a very capable device, especially since Apple did not make wholesale changes to this year’s iPhone 14 version. The display, camera and performance is likely to be the same with the same A15 Bionic chip on board, and you have the same iOS 16 version running on both devices.

first published:September 26, 2022, 15:51 IST
last updated:September 26, 2022, 15:51 IST