Apple iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max May Come With Upgraded Ultra-Wide Cameras: Apple Analyst Kuo

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that next year's iPhone models (presumably called iPhone 13) will see improved ultra-wide cameras on the high-end Pro and Pro Max models. Kuo also expects iPhone 13 shipments to increase year-on-year due to several factors. In a recent research note obtained by MacRumours, Kuo has said that the ultra-wide cameras on the two high-end iPhone 13 models will be significantly improved to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus, as against the iPhone 12's f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) ultra-wide shooters with fixed focus.

The report quotes Kuo as saying that the next series of iPhones will come in the same four sized models as the iPhone 12 range. Kuo also expects that all the 2022 iPhones (tentatively called iPhone 14 series) will be equipped with the f/1.8, 6P (six-element) ultra-wide camera. Further, the analyst said that Taiwanese camera lens module supplier Largan is likely to be the major supplier of the voice coil motors (VCM) that will be used for the improved ultra-wide camera. Largan is expected to receive about 70 percent of VCM orders for iPhone 13 cameras, as against the 50 percent VCM orders for the iPhone 12.

Further, the research note quotes Kuo as saying that the shipments of the iPhone 13 series will increase year-on-year. This will be due several factors like a more robust 5G infrastructure in the second half of 2021 and return to Apple's September timeframe for iPhone launch.

Less than a month after the iPhone 12 series launch, reports about the next iPhone series have started coming in already. Earlier, a tipster had said that the supposed iPhone 13 series will come with a smaller notch than the new iPhone 12 series.