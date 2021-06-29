Apple iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max to Feature Improved Ultra-Wide Camera With Auto-Focus: Kuo

Apple’s next iPhone Pro phones rumoured to be called iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will reportedly feature an ultra-wide camera with auto-focus. The upgrade will offer sharper photos while using the secondary sensor and not just the primary camera. The new information comes from notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), who also states that the entire iPhone 14 series could have an ultra-wide sensor with auto-focus. The next series is said to retain two Pro models, a regular variant, and a mini version and may launch in 2022. Currently, iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max phones do carry an ultra-wide sensor but with a fixed focal length. Only the primary camera supports auto image stabilisation.

Kuo had previously stated that the ‌iPhone 13‌ would feature several other camera improvements, including improved low-light performance. Last week, a tipster named Sonny Dickson showcased the alleged dummy models of iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The tipster showed that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini’s dual cameras would be placed diagonally to each other as opposed to the vertically-aligned design that Apple has been using with iPhone 11. The tipster further said that the iPhone 13 Pro Max would slightly be bigger than its siblings and thicker than the existing iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple is likely making the phone thicker to house a larger battery and upgraded camera sensors. Earlier in May, popular YouTuber Lew Later, who goes by the name Unbox Therapy, had got his hands on a dummy for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. In terms of size, both Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max appeared to feature a 6.7-inch display. All dummy units showed the Pro Max model with a LiDAR sensor to enable AR capabilities. To reports have claimed that the iPhone 13 series might bring back the Touch ID support — in addition to Face ID.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here