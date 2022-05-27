Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Exchange Offer: How To Avail A Rs 21,000 Discount On iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple iPhone is one of the most desirable smartphone out there. It is also one of the most expensive, which is why many people are always on the lookout for good deals and discounts for the iPhone. For those users, now is a good time.

Apple reseller India iStore has announced an attractive discount on the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max. HDFC Bank Customers can purchase the iPhone 13 Pro Max at a discount of Rs 3,000, along with a Rs 18,000 exchange bonus, bringing the smartphone’s price down to Rs 1,08,900, as against the sticker price of Rs 1,29,900.

The India iStore discount will allow users of HDFC Bank Credit or Debit card to avail a Rs 3,000 cashback on their purchase, bringing the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max down to Rs 1,26,900. Over and above, users can also exchange their old smartphone to get an even further discount. The India iStore website has calculated the exchange value of an old iPhone XR 64GB variant to give an estimate exchange bonus of Rs 18,000. This will vary depending on which phone you exchange for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the condition of the older smartphone.

All discounts, clubbed together, will bring the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s price down to Rs 1,08,900, a Rs 21,000 discount over the Rs 1,29,900 sticker price. This is one of the best discounts the flagship iPhone 13 model has seen so far.

The Apple reseller is also offering similar cashback and exchange offer on all iPhone models, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini, and the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022. On the iPhone 12, the Apple reseller is also offering a Rs 5,000 instant store discount.

