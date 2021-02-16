Apple iPhone 13 Pro Models May Come With Always-On Display, Improved MagSafe Technology

Apple will launch the iPhone 13 (unconfirmed name) series this year. Naturally, this year's upcoming iPhone is a highly anticipated product like every year, meaning there is a host of rumours and leaks around this year's iPhone already. The latest report for the iPhone 13 series now says that the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature an always-on display, which will persistently show the clock and battery icons. Apart from the Always-On display, the iPhone 13 models are also reported to come with an improved MagSafe technology with stronger magnets.

The recent report comes from known tipster Max Weinbach, who, in a video on YouTube channel EverythingApplePro said that the iPhone 13 Pro models will come with an always-on display with a persistent clock and battery charging display. Weinbach, in the video said that the always-on display will come with minimal customisability. He said that the current design of the always-on display looks like a toned down version of the lock screen, where the clock and battery charge is always visible. The tipster further said that the notifications on the always-on screen will be displayed using a bar and icons. Weinbach said that notifications will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up.

This is not the first time an always-on display is being talked about on the iPhone 13 Pro models. A report in December 2020 had said that iPhone 13 Pro models will come with an always-on display. The report had back then also claimed that the iPhone 13 Pro models are also rumoured to have an improved OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate with Apple's ProMotion display tech.

The tipster also cited sources as saying that while the chassis of the iPhone 13 models could remain the same as the iPhone 12, there will be stronger MagSafe magnets. This, according to reports, is Apple's move to address concerns that like the leather wallet falling off from the MagSafe connector.