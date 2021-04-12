Apple iPhone 13 Pro Models May Feature 120Hz ProMotion Display With 15-20% Less Power Consumption

Two of the ‘Pro’ iPhone 13 models will come with an LTPO backplane technology, enabling them to have a 120Hz refresh rate ProMotion display, according to a report in Taiwanese publication DigiTimes. Accroding to the paywalled report (via MacRumours), Apple suppliers LG and Samsung are converting parts of their production capacity to produce LTPO OLED panels for this year’s iPhone. The complete conversion of production from LTPS to LTPO will be completed in the first half of 2021. The report, however, quoted sources as saying that the production will be lower than previous due to an added oxide step when LTPS is converted into LTPO.

Apart from Samsung and LG, Apple is said to bring Chinese display maker BOE to its list of suppliers for LTPO displays for the iPhone 13. Apple was last year also rumoured to bring 120Hz displays to the iPhone 12 series in 2020. However, despite a slew of reports and rumours, Apple did not bring a 120Hz display on the iPhone 12 series. According to a report in MacRumours, a plausible hurdle that Apple may be facing is the increased power consumption that a higher refresh rate display presents. The DigiTimes report said that the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature 15-20 percent reduced power consumption - this, according to the report, will be achieved by the power efficient A15 Bionic chip.

Apple first debuted a 120Hz ProMotion display was with its iPad Pro in 2017. The ProMotion display, however, has not made it to the iPhone yet. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that this year’s iPhones will be the first to feature the ProMotion display. Recently, it was also reported that the iPhone 13 models may also come with always-on display alongside a 120Hz refresh rate.

