Apple iPhone 13 Pro Will Come With The Darkest Shade of Black Ever On an Apple Device

Back in March, it was reported that the iPhone 13 Pro would include a matte black colour option. Now, there is more on the black iPhone 13 Pro. According to YouTuber Filip Koroy, the iPhone 13 Pro will allegedly come in a black colour that will be much darker than the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max’s graphite colour option. The YouTuber shared few exclusive details about the iPhone 13 series in a video. In the video, Koroy says that the colour will be close to the Hex colour code 121212, and will be the darkest hue available on any Apple device.

The Space Grey colour on the iPads and MacBooks is said to be the darkest available on Apple devices right now. The iPhone 13 Pro’s black colour is going to be even darker, the YouTuber said. Previously, it was reported that the option will be borderline black and it will have a matte finish. The iPhone 13 Pro models are also rumoured to feature a new stainless steel coating to reduce smudges and fingerprints. Apart from the colourway, there are details about the iPhone 13’s sensor-shift camera stabilisation. It is being rumoured that this year’s iPhone 13 lineup will have the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s sensor-shift camera stabilisation technology across lineup.

Apart from the iPhone 13, Koroy, in his YouTube video, taked about the Apple Watch Series 7, iOS 15, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro 2.

Apple is rumoured to bring the iPhone 13 series in September this year. The Apple iPhone 13 series has earlier been rumoured to come with a smaller notch, 120Hz display, a larger camera bump, and more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here