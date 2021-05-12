Apple iPhone 13 Rumoured to Come With Larger Camera Bump, Slightly Thicker Dimensions

Apple will launch the iPhone 13 (unconfirmed) models this year. According to a new leak, the iPhone 13 will be slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 in terms of dimensions and will come with a slightly bigger camera bump with lenses that protrude less. The new leak, published in MacRumours, says that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models are expected to feature a thickness of 7.57mm, up from 7.4mm of the iPhone 12 models. The changes on the camera bump would be more noticeable, the MacRumours report hints. The iPhone 13 Pro will see the most prominent change in terms of having a thicker camera bump.

While the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro camera bumps range from 1.5mm to 1.7mm in thickness, the iPhone 13 is rumoured to have a 2.51mm camera bump. The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a 3.65mm thick camera bump. The thicker camera bumps are there in order to prevent the lenses from protruding on the iPhone 13 models. Rather than individual lenses protruding as we saw on iPhone 12 models, the camera bump itself on the iPhone 13 series will protrude more while the lenses will sit closer to a flush position, similar to the iPad Pro 2020 design.

Apple is also changing the overall size of the camera bump, a shift that will be most notable on the iPhone 13 Pro, the MacRumours report says. The iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro have camera bumps that measures at around 28mm by 30mm, while the ‌iPhone 13‌’s camera bump will be closer to square at around 29mm by 29mm, with the bump located about a millimeter closer to the top of the iPhone.

The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, will come with a larger camera bump, measuring at around 36mm by 37mm. This means that the camera bump, at least in terms of size, will be closer to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, than the iPhone 13. The iPhone 12 Pro’s camera bump is smaller than that of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Previous rumours have suggested other camera improvements on the upcoming iPhone series. This year, Apple is reported to put sensor-shift stabilisation on at least the iPhone 13 Pro, if not across the complete iPhone 13 range. Last year, only the iPhone 12 Pro Max got the sensor-shit stabilisation feature.

