Apple iPhone 13 Selling at Rs 11,000 Discount on Amazon: All Details

Apple iPhone 13 models are receiving a price cut on Amazon coupled with other bank deals. At the moment, all the three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options are available with an instant discount of Rs 5,000. However, the discount is not available on colour options. Therefore, the base 128GB variant is available at Rs 74,900, and the 256GB costs Rs 84,900. The top 512GB option (at least the Red and Pink colours) are available for Rs 1,04,900. It is unclear how the e-commerce platform is offering instant discounts.

In terms of bank offers, customers with Kotak Bank debit and credit cards, ICICI bank debit and credit cards, and SBI credit cards will get Rs 6,000 off. If you have an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, you will get Rs 3,603 at the time of purchase. Additionally, Amazon is offering an exchange offer worth up to Rs 16,800. The older iPhones in working condition will likely get more exchange-value than Android smartphones. For instance, Amazon is offering an exchange value of Rs 7,150 on iPhone 7 (128GB) if the smartphone has “no scratches, dents, cracks on either body or screen." The same model with dents and scratches on the body will get a value of up to Rs 5,000.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 13 looks similar to the old-gen iPhone 12 with a flat-edge design. The rear camera module sees a slight change in the alignment of cameras, though we still get two 12-megapixel snappers. The rear cameras can also record 4K videos. At the front, we again get a 12-megapixel selfie camera with 4K video recording support. The iPhone 13 packs the new-gen A15 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS15. There’s Face ID support, Magsafe charging, and 5G connectivity. The packaging does not include a charging adapter.

