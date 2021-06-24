Apple iPhone 13 Series Dummy Models Show That iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini Cameras May Look Different

Apple will this year launch the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 series is expected to launch in September this year, and is said to come with a similar design to the iPhone 12 series that was launched last year. Images of the dummy models of the iPhone 13 series have now surfaced online, showing us what the Cupertino-based giant may have in store, in terms of design of the iPhone 13 series. The dummy models show a pretty much same design as the Apple iPhone 12 series, with only slight modifications or changes. This comes after an iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy unit was showcased by popular tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy, that showed a similar design to the recently-leaked dummy models.

The dummies show that Apple will use the same design language with sharp corners as it did with the iPhone 12 series, but with minor changes. The dummy images, that were posted on Twitter by a user named Sonny Dickson, show that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will get a new design for the camera module, with the two cameras placed diagonally to each other, as opposed to the vertically-aligned design that Apple has had since the iPhone 11. Further, the tipster said that the iPhone 13 Pro Max seems slightly larger and all four models are said to be slightly thicker than their predecessors. This, according to reports will be due to the larger battery and upgraded cameras.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummies. All 4 sizes still in the running. Camera module placement changed on the regular 13s. Pro Max looks slightly larger pic.twitter.com/RqxNiOfBnb— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 23, 2021

Earlier, in May, popular YouTuber Lew Later, who goes by the name Unbox Therapy online had got his hands on a dummy for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The YouTuber, in a video compared the iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy with an iPhone 12 Pro Max to give viewers an idea of the changes that are expected.

