Apple iPhone 13 Series Goes On Sale Today: How to Buy, Prices, Offers & Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 series including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max sales have started in India. The sales for the latest iPhone 13 series started as early as 8AM IST today on certain retailers. The official Apple Store, as well as major e-commerce websites will start selling the iPhone 13 series today. The iPhone 13 series is going on sale in India alongside Australia, China, Canada, Japan, Germany, US, UK, and over 30 other regions across the world. Buyers can go ahead and buy any iPhone 13 series device starting 8AM today.

The iPhone 13 series sale in India will take place through official retail outlets as well as through the Apple Store and major e-commerce platforms in the country. The iPhone 13 series will also go on sale on Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and Croma. Apple Stores in the country will also get the iPhone 13 series stock today. Those who want to check out the iPhone 13 series in the flesh can do so by visiting their nearest store. All social distancing norms will be followed for customers who are physically visiting stores to check out the iPhone 13 series. Those who had pre-ordered the iPhone 13 series in India can also start receiving their deliveries starting today.

The iPhone 13 series has been priced at Rs 69,900 onwards for the iPhone 13 Mini for 128GB storage variant. The iPhone 13 Mini 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 79,900, while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 99,900. The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB storage variant, Rs 89,900 for the 256GB variant, and Rs 1,09,900 for the 512GB storage variant. The iPhone 13 Pro price starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage variant, Rs 1,29,900 for the 256GB storage variant, Rs 1,49,900 for the 512GB storage variant, and Rs 1,69,900 for the 1TB storage variant. The top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro max is priced at Rs 1,29,900 onwards for the 128GB storage variant, Rs 1,39,900 for the 256GB storage variant, Rs 1,59,900 for the 512GB storage variant, and Rs 1,79,900 for the 1TB storage variant.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini users can avail a cashback of Rs 6,000 if purchasing via an authorised Apple distributor using HDFC Back cards. On the other hand, iPhone 13 Pro ad iPhone 13 Pro Max users can avail a Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC cards. Apple is also offering a trade-in benefit of up to Rs 46,120 for customers trading an iPhone 8 or newer model when purchasing an iPhone 13 smartphone. There is also an EMI plan that users can avail in order to purchase the new iPhone.

Apple’s latest iPhone series was launched earlier this month on September 14, alongside the Apple Watch Series 7. The Apple iPhone 13 series comes with Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chipset and run on recently-launched iOS 15 out of the box. Apple iPhone 13 series comes with a 20 percent smaller notch that contains TrueDepth Camera system for Face ID and selfies. the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro come with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The smallest iPhone 13 Mini, on the other hand, offers a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have the same dual rear camera setup including a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, have an third sensor that is a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter, along with a LiDAR scanner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here