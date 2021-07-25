Apple iPhone 13 Series May Support 25W Fast Charging: Report

Apple’s next-gen flagship iPhone 13 series will reportedly support 25W fast-generation technology. The current generation of iPhones, as well as USB C power adapter, only support 20W of fast charging. If the rumours by Chinese publication My Drivers are accurate, Apple will also likely introduced a new USB Type-C adapter supporting at least 25W of fast charging. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 series that is said to include the regular iPhone 13 alongside iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will reportedly feature larger wireless charging coil for better heat management and perhaps higher wattage. The leak, which had come from notable tipster Max Weinbach, suggested that the iPhone 13 series (or select models) may come with reverse wireless charging support. Weinbach had previously said that the iPhone 13 would feature a stronger array of magnets in the back for the MagSafe technology.

Readers must also remember that Apple has stopped shipping charging bricks with iPhones, and a new generation of fast charging adapters has to be purchased separately by users if they want to enjoy fast charging at 25W on iPhone 13 phones. As expected, the new adapter won’t come cheap, given the existing 20W Apple USB-C power adapter costs Rs 1,900 in India. For reference, the OnePlus Warp Charge 65W adapter costs Rs 1,990 in India.

Another rumour claims that Apple has asked suppliers to produce as many as 90 million units of the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 series that may debut in September. These estimates surpass the 75 million shipment targets that Apple had for iPhone 12 series. The company has based this on expectations that 5G and the wider availability of the COVID vaccines allowing for some semblance of a return to normalcy, will unlock even greater demand for the new iPhones. Notably, the top two iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models are said to include a 120Hz refresh rate, a first for the iPhone lineup.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here