Apple iPhone 13 Series Said to Launch on September 14: What We Know So Far

Apple will reportedly launch its next-generation iPhone 13 series on September 14, with pre-orders beginning September 17. The upcoming iPhone lineup is expected to include four smartphones - the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max - similar to the current iPhone 12 series. According to tipster Jon Prosser (via his website FrontPageTech), the Apple iPhone 13 lineup will go on sale starting from September 24. It is unclear whether the rumoured sale date will also apply to the Indian market. Notably, all four smartphones have been part of the rumour mill for a very long with multiple leaks providing the full picture. Here’s everything we know about the lineup so far.

Starting with the design, the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will reportedly feature the same dual cameras at the back, and the Pro models are said to include triple cameras. The dummy units of the new phones showed a larger sensor and the placement of the dual cameras on the regular models diagonally. The camera module on the dummy models include a laser sensor and LED flash. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max may include a LiDAR sensor, similar to the existing iPhone 12 pro models. The notch on the front is also said to shrink on all iPhone 13 phones, and the Pro models will reportedly support a 120Hz refresh rate, which already features on iPad Pro (2020 and 2021) models as “ProMotion display." A recent report claimed that iPhone 13 series would include a new face unlock tech that would work even while wearing masks or foggy glasses.

Earlier, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman stated that next-gen iPhones would come with a faster A15 Bionic chipset and Always-On Display (AOD) mode that is currently available on the Apple Watch. To achieve AOD and 120Hz refresh rate without affecting the battery, Apple may use power-efficient LTPO displays that adjust settings according to the content. Apple could also retain the USB Type-C port at the bottom instead of the Lightning port for faster-charging speeds.

Other rumoured features include faster 5G connectivity support, Wi-Fi 6E, two new colour options (Pearl, Sunset Gold), wireless charging, portrait mode for video, and an improved wide-angle lens with auto-focus. Gurman also reports that Apple has tasked suppliers with building up to 90 million new iPhones for this fall, which is a 20 percent increase over the 75 million units Apple planned for the iPhone 12 series in 2020. The iPhone 13 series launch is said to take place in the third week of September.

