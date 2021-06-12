Apple iPhone 13 Series Spotted on Eurasian Economic Commission Listing; Seven Variants Tipped

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 series may be a little closer to being final now. The iPhone 13 series models have reportedly appeared in the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission, according to a report in Consomac. The listing comes a few months ahead of Apple’s set timeline for iPhone’s launch. The report says that Apple iPhone 13 models are given identifiers - A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643, and A2645. These seven models are said to be the different storage variants of the iPhone 13, iphone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and possibly the iPhone 13 Mini. The names of the next generation of iPhones has not been confirmed yet. Apple is rumoured to launch the next series of iPhones in September this year.

For this generation of iPhones, there is no radical change expected to Apple’s industrial design. The iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) lineup will feature the same sizes and dimensions as the iPhone 12, although the display’s notch cutout is rumoured to be smaller. The biggest update to this year’s iPhone is said to be the inclusion of a 120Hz refresh rate display or Apple’s ProMotion display. However, some reports suggest that only the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max could be the ones to get the 120Hz ProMotion display.

Further, improved cameras and a faster A15 Bionic chip are also expected to be incuded in the iPhone 13 models. The iPhone 13 series is also said to be the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini’s last appearance, as Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said earlier this year.

