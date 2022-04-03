Apple iPhone 13 Special Price Offer: Here’s How You Can Buy The iPhone 13 For Rs 53,900

Apple iPhone 13 launched in India last year but still is very much in demand from aspiring buyers. iPhone 13 prices in India start from Rs 79,900 as per the official listing, but various online sellers have special deals and sales that bring the effective price drastically down.

And this week, you have the chance to buy the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 53,900 on Flipkart thanks to its special sale offering which ends on April 3. Find out all the details about the deal and how can buy the iPhone 13 for this price today.

Apple iPhone 13 Special Deal: What It Means And How To Avail The Price Discount

Apple iPhone 13 price on Flipkart is Rs 74,900 for the base model of 128GB storage. You can buy the red, blue or green variant for this price, and if you have an HDFC credit card for purchasing the iPhone 13, you get additional Rs 5,000 instant discount. Buyers can also choose HDFC debit or credit cards and pay for the iPhone 13 model using simple EMIs to avail the instant discount.

Now, most people look for better deals on iPhone 13 and the other choice of grabbing this iPhone model for a lower price is via the special exchange offer. Apple iPhone 13 can be yours for Rs 53,900 with the inclusion of an exchange discount up to Rs 16,000 which includes a special discount of Rs 3,000.

You just have to put your area PIN code to check if the exchange offer is available for your location. Then choose the device you want to exchange the new iPhone 13 128GB model with, and see the best value deal you can get for both phones.

These trade-in deals are subjective to the condition of your current device and offer additional accessories to get a better deal for the new iPhone 13.

