Apple iPhone 13 Will Not Have Touch ID: Everything We Know About This Year's iPhone

Early rumoured of the iPhone 13 had suggested in the past that the next generation of the iPhone will bring back the company’s Touch ID fingerprint scanner tech. Now, a report claims that the feature will likely not appear in this generation of the iPhone. While this isn’t a major feature on the iPhone, the touch ID fingerprint biometric saw renewed demand among iPhone users who were not able to unlock their iPhone via Face ID using a face mask. To cater to these users, Apple introduced a new feature in iOS where users can unlock their iPhone using their Apple Watch. This, however, also had limited usage as not all iPhone users own an Apple Watch.

Reports earlier suggested that the iPhone 13 series will come with both biometric options - Face ID and Touch ID. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman now hints that Apple may not bring back Touch ID on the iPhone so soon. Gurman, however, said that Apple has tested under-display fingerprint unlock for this year’s iPhone, but the feature may not appear in this generation. While the iPhone 13 series will not bring back Touch ID, it is said to come with some major upgrades over last year’s device.

This year’s Apple iPhone series is said to come with a 120Hz display, and will come with bigger batteries across lineup. Leaked renders of the iPhone 13 series have hinted at a similar design to the iPhone 12 series, with minor differences, mainly in the camera module design. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max this year are said to come with improved ultra-wide cameras as well.

Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 13 series in September this year. The Cupertino-based giant is also expected to launch new MacBook Pro models this year as well. A recent report has said that the new MacBook Pro models will come between September - November.

