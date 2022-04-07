Apple iPhone 14 Design, Camera, And Hardware: Everything We Know So Far

Apple iPhone 14 launch is still quite far away, and before that the company will be hosting its WWDC 2022 event to talk about the software products in the works. But iPhone always generates interest among people, which is why you get so many leaks about the upcoming iPhone model, months before the product is to launch.

And once again, we have so many details and rumours to talk about the iPhone 14 series. We already have a decent about the iPhone 14 design, its hardware features and even the camera technology. Here is a detailed round-up of everything that we know about the iPhone 14 series so far.

iPhone 14 Family Gets a New Member

iPhone 13 Mini is going to be the last product from the company to have a Mini moniker attached. As per reports, Apple is ditching the Mini, and bringing a regular iPhone 14 Max to the lineup. Apple is sticking to the four model strategy, with the only change being the regular iPhone 14 now the base model among the four. Apple has probably realised that the number of people asking for a smaller phone is not as high as it thought. And having a Max variant makes sense.

iPhone 14 Design Changes

Every year, people hope that Apple will make wholesale design changes to the iPhone. As per the leaks we have come across, the iPhone 14 series could opt for a smaller notch, while the iPhone 14 Pro models get a new pill hole design on the screen. Even last year we saw the iPhone 13 Pro lineup have something different to somehow justify its higher price.

And this year, Apple could make the notch change to keep things separate once again. The build quality is expected to be top-notch, but still no sign of a physical touch ID on these iPhones.

iPhone 14 Hardware Upgrades

The usual tradition of hardware upgrades are expected. The display on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are unlikely to support ProMotion or 120Hz refresh rate quality. It seems reserved for the Pro models this year as well. The other big change being talked about is the use of the older A15 Bionic chip for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. Reports say Apple is making changes to its chipset names and calling the older the A15 Bionic as A16, while the actual A16 chipset will be called A16 Pro. Either way, both the chipsets are quite powerful, and easily able to beat the best in the business, and we expect nothing different from these two as well.

iPhone 14 Cameras

The iPhone 14 series could signal Apple’s intention to fight the megapixel war. Multiple reports have hinted that iPhone 14 lineup could have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, which is a big bump from the existing 12-megapixel setup. Apple could also introduce more versatile sensors for improved ultra-wide and macro photography. Let’s hope the new camera sensor doesn’t add a bump at the back of the iPhones.

iPhone 14 series launch could happen around the September-October timeframe. Stay tuned with News18 Tech for more updates on Apple.

