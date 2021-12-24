CHANGE LANGUAGE
Apple iPhone 14 Has Some ‘Good News’ For LG

Apple currently sources its displays for the iPhone 13 Pro models from Samsung. (Image Credit: Apple)

Samsung currently supplies LTPO display panels for the iPhone 13 Pro models.

Tech Desk

Apple’s next generation of iPhone, the iPhone 14 series is said to be launched later this year. A report has now suggested that LG Display will reportedly supply Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) panels for the next-generation Apple iPhones. The report in The Elec suggests that in 2022, LG Display will supply some of the LTPO TFT OLED display that will be used for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to the report, the order comes with a big win for LG display despite its small size. “Winning the order for LG Display from Cupertino, despite its volume being small, is critical for the South Korean manufacturer as it will allow the company to maintain an edge over its Chinese rival BOE, which is aggressively looking to expand its share in Apple’s OLED panel supply chain." BOE is also manufacturing LTPO TFT technology, but the company is yet to commercialise its products. BOE has previously supplied low temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) TFT displays for iPhone 12 series and iPhone 13 series.

LTPO panels support 120Hz refresh rate and is more advanced technology that smartphone makers use for premium smartphones with OLED panels.

Samsung, another rival of LG Display, dominates the supply of OLED panels to Apple for its products. Samsung has provided the display panels for the iPhone 13 Pro models. The addition of LG as a supplier helps Apple, as it will reduce the company’s reliance on Samsung and possibly get a reduced price.

first published:December 24, 2021, 11:14 IST