Apple iPhone 14: How This Year's iPhone Will Be Different

Apple’s next-generation iPhone, the iPhone 14 series is already in the news. The next iPhone 14 series is said to come with some major changes and improvements over its predecessor. The most important change that the company is reportedly bringing is a hole-punch display design. This will be put in favour of the notch that we already see on the Apple iPhone models. The latest update comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who said in his Power On newsletter that Apple may be looking at a hole punch design for this year’s iPhone 14 models.

This comes after a report in The Elec had claimed last month that Apple may bring a hole-punch design on just the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models this year. While Gurman’s report is not the first time we are hearing about a hole-punch display on the iPhone 14, it does bring certain credibility to the reports. Gurman also said that Apple may launch the M2 chipset for MacBooks this year.

The Apple iPhone 14 series is also set to ditch the “Mini" model of the iPhone. It is said to come in four variants - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to earlier reports, the Pro models will feature triple rear cameras and will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display, similar to their predecessors.

Apple iPhone 14 series is also said to come with Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, which will be built on a 3 nanometer or 4 nanometer process by TSMC. Each new chip from Apple brings improvements in power and efficiency, and the Apple A16 chipset will be no exception.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.