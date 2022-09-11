Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Is Cheaper In These 5 Countries Than India After Tax: Detailed Analysis

Apple has launched the new iPhone 14 series in the market this week, and people can now pre-order their iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro or the 14 Pro Max. Apple has brought the iPhone 14 series to select markets right now that includes the US, Canada, India, Singapore, Australia, Japan and Mainland China among others. But the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro prices differ in each of these markets, especially when you include the additional taxes charged by different countries.

Even after these computations, iPhone 14 prices in India start from Rs 79,900 for the base model. And you have the iPhone 14 Pro available for a starting price tag of Rs 1,29,900 in the country. So, how does that compare to people buying iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro in the US, Canada, Singapore, Australia and more? We’ve done a detailed analysis to give you a clearer idea about the price difference that a buyer pays to get the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Pro in these markets.

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Prices in US (After tax): Up to Rs 40,000 Cheaper

Apple iPhone 14 price in the US starts from $799 (Rs 63,920 approx) for the 128GB variant. You also have to pay an additional tax ranging from around 8.5 per cent to 13 per cent, based on which state you are buying the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Pro from. For instance, in a state like New York, iPhone 14 128GB model will cost you $829 for the unlocked model, and you include another $74 (Rs 5,920 approx) as the additional state tax, which brings the final cost of the iPhone 14 to $903 (Rs 72,240 approx), which makes it around Rs 7,000 cheaper than iPhone 14 128GB price in India.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro 128GB price is $999 (Rs 79,920 approx). Now, add the tax range from 8.5 to 13 per cent based on which state you buy from, and then look at the final cost of buying the iPhone 14 Pro. This includes an additional tax of $87 (Rs 6,960 approx) for New York city, which brings the final checkout price to $1,088 (Rs 87,040), which is around 40,000 less than what Indians have to pay for the base iPhone 14 Pro variant in the country.

Also, the iPhones selling in the US market do not have a physical SIM slot, so you need to activate e-SIM connectivity if buying the iPhone 14 in this region.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Prices in Canada (After tax): Up to Rs 30,000 Cheaper

Apple iPhone 14 price in Canada starts from CND $ 1,099 (Rs 68,138 approx) for the 128GB variant. You also have to pay an additional tax based on which state you are buying the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Pro from. For instance, in a state like Ontario, iPhone 14 128GB model will cost you CND $1,099 for the unlocked model, and you include another CND $143 (Rs 8,866 approx) as the additional state tax, which brings the final cost of the iPhone 14 to CND $1,242 (Rs 77,004 approx), which makes it around Rs 2,000 cheaper than iPhone 14 128GB price in India.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro 128GB price is CND $1,399 (Rs 85,738 approx). Now, add the tax based on which state you buy from, and then look at the final cost of buying the iPhone 14 Pro. This includes an additional tax of CND $182 (Rs 11,284 approx) for Ontario, which brings the final checkout price to CND $1,581 (Rs 98,040), which is around 30,000 less than what Indians have to pay for the base iPhone 14 Pro variant in the country.

The iPhone 14 series in Canada comes with a regular physical SIM slot, and there’s support for the secondary eSIM for the second telecom network.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Prices in Australia: Up to Rs 33,000 Cheaper

iPhone 14 price in Australia starts from A$ 1,399 (Rs 76,945 approx) for the 128GB variant.

People in Australia don’t have to pay any additional tax to buy the iPhone, as the checkout price already includes GST of A$ 128 (Rs 7,040 approx). Hence, the final price for the iPhone 14 remains A$ 1,399. At this price, you are getting the iPhone 14 at Rs 3,000 cheaper than the iPhone 14 128GB price in India.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro 128GB price is A$ 1,749 (Rs 96,195 approx). Like we said, people in Australia already have the GST included in the final price. And in this case, you have the GST of approx A$ 159 (Rs 8,745 approx) included. This way, the iPhone 14 Pro 128GB costs Rs 33,000 cheaper than its price in India.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Prices in Singapore: Up to Rs 37,000 Cheaper

iPhone 14 price in Singapore starts from S$ 1,299 (Rs 72,744 approx) for the 128GB variant. If you are in this region, the iPhone 14 final price includes GST of approx S$85 (Rs 4,760 approx) and gives you the iPhone 14 128GB model around Rs 7,000 cheaper than iPhone 14 128GB price in India.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro 128GB price is S$1,649 (Rs 92,344 approx). Singapore has already included the GST of S$108 approx (Rs 6,048) to the final price of the iPhone 14 Pro model. This way, you are getting the iPhone 14 Pro 128GB model around 37,000 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro price in India.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Prices in UAE: Up To Rs 35,000 cheaper

iPhone 14 price in the UAE starts from AED 3,399 (Rs 74,778 approx) for the 128GB variant. If you are in this region, the iPhone 14 final price includes VAT and statutory fees of approx AED 190 (Rs 4,180 approx) and gives you the iPhone 14 128GB model around Rs 5,200 cheaper than iPhone 14 128GB price in India.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro 128GB price is AED 4,299 (Rs 94,578 approx). UAE has already included the VAT and statutory fees of around AED 242 (Rs 5,324) to the final price of the iPhone 14 Pro model. This way, you are getting the iPhone 14 Pro 128GB model around 35,000 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro price in India.

