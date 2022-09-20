Apple iPhone 14 Is One Of The Easiest Smartphone To Repair, Teardown Video Shows

Apple iPhone 14 series includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, while everyone is talking about new features like the Dynamic Island or Satellite Connectivity, the more important improvement that not a lot of people are talking about, is a new design architecture that makes the smartphone much easier to repair.

According to a new teardown video of the iPhone 14 from iFixit shows that the vanilla iPhone 14 comes with a major design change on the internals. There is a removable back and front panel that just pop-out, allowing anyone to change the display or back panel of their iPhone. Neither the front panel, nor the back panel are attached to any of the internals, and they are separate panels that can easily pop-out.

The video starts with the front panel, which looks super easy. All they did was unscrew the frame, and heat the smartphone, then the folks at iFixit pried open the front panel using a suction cup. It looked as if there are clips that keep the front panel in place. Below the front panel, is nothing. There is just a blank metal shield, with access to just the connectors for the display. All you need to do is just pop-open the front panel, disconnect the two wires, and take out the display.

The internals on the iPhone 14 are behind the back panel, which is also a separate panel, which you can pop out to start repairing the iPhone. The back panel is connected with just two cables, which easily pop-out, freeing the back glass.

With Apple going hard on self-repair, this is a big change in the company’s design and makes the iPhone easier than ever to repair. Now, if you break either of the front or a back glass, you can just order the spare parts from Apple’s website, and watch any teardown video to replace it yourself.

Now, since Apple is making a major strides in self repair, the company is also lashing down on counterfeit parts, and this applies to the back panel as well. While it is just a peice of glass that pops out easily, Apple doesn’t allow using aftermarket parts, and that includes this piece of glass as well.

Regardless of not being able to use third party parts, the vanilla iPhone 14 is one of the easiest phones to repair and comes as a major step in the Cupertino-based giant’s push for self repair.

iPhone 14 Price and Specifications

The iPhone 14 vanilla model has been launched at a price of Rs 79,900 onwards in India for the base 128GB storage model. The 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 89,900, and the top-spec 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,09,900 in India.

The Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch XDR Retina display and is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. The smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera and a 12-megapixel selfie snapper. The iPhone 14 also comes with new safety features like crash detection and satellite connectivity (not in India). You can purchase the iPhone 14 on Apple’s official website and other authorised retailers.

