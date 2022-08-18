Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event Likely On September 7: What We Know So Far

Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, and a new report suggests we’re just a few weeks away from the big unveil. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple could host its iPhone launch event on September 7 this year, which is falling on Wednesday.

Traditionally, Apple hosts the big launches on a Tuesday, which is why many people expected it to be September 6 or 13. But Mark Gurman seems to suggest Apple has other ideas this year.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to have four models, get the latest A-series chipset, and see improvements on the software front with the new iOS version. The event is expected to give us the new iPhones, along with the Apple Watch and probably the new AirPods as well.

Apple is likely to have another event later in the year where it will bring the all-new iPad and an iPad Pro powered by the new M2 chipset.

iPhone 14 series this year is expected to have four models but with a different take. Apple is rumoured to have ditched the Mini variant in favour of the Max. So, this year’s lineup could be the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The company is reportedly bringing three models, which include the SE and an all-new Pro variant. The new high-end variant of the Apple Watch is going to get a flat display and a bigger screen, along with a titanium finish.

AirPods Pro’s successor is long overdue, and the iPhone 14 launch event is the ideal place to announce it. As per multiple leaks, the Pro is expected to retain its stem-like design but the comfort of the buds could improve, along with the noise cancellation quality.

