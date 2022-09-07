CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • Tech
    • »
  • Apple iPhone 14 Launch India Today LIVE: Apple iPhone 14 To Cost Rs 79,900; iPhone 14 Pro Priced at Rs 1,29,900

Live now

Auto Refresh

Apple iPhone 14 Launch India Today LIVE: Apple iPhone 14 To Cost Rs 79,900; iPhone 14 Pro Priced at Rs 1,29,900

Apple iPhone 14 launch is just moments away. This year, at Apple Far Out Event we are expecting four iPhone 14 smartphones, with the inclusion of a new, larger display vanilla iPhone 14. Follow live updates from Apple Far Out Event on News18.com in this liveblog.

News18.com | September 08, 2022, 01:24 IST
iPhone-14-announcement-Apple-iPhone-14-Launch-India-Today-LIVE-news-Updates

Apple at its Far Out Event on September 7, 2022 has kickstarted by announcing the launch of the new Apple Watch 8 series along with the new AirPods Pro 2 earbuds.

The new Apple iPhone 14 is just about to launch. Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event is finally happening on September 7 and we are just a few hours away from the main keynote where Apple CEO Tim Cook will showcase the new range of products along with other Apple executives. Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Sep 08, 2022 01:24 IST

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Launched With Familiar Design, New Cameras And More: Price, Specs And More

The iPhone 14 has been priced at Rs 79,900 onwards for the iPhone 14 base 128GB storage variant. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 89,900 in India, while the top-spec 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,09,900 in the country. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 89,900 onwards for the base 128GB variant, Rs 99,900 for the 256GB storage variant, and Rs 1,19,900 for the 512GB storage variant in India. More details

Sep 08, 2022 01:23 IST

Apple iPhone 14 Pro At Rs 1.30 Lakh; iPhone 14 Pro Max Costs Rs 1.40 Lakh: Most Expensive iPhones Launched

Apple iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 in India while the iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India is Rs 1,39,900. The new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. The iPhone 14 series will be available in India starting September 16, 2022. More details

Sep 08, 2022 00:05 IST

Tim Cook Is Back

Apple CEO back on the stage to summarise all the products Apple has announced, and yeah, he is proud for the brand to make these announcements. That’s a wrap from us as well. Thanks for tuning in, and you can stay updated with all the launches with News18 Tech.

Sep 08, 2022 00:04 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Prices

iPhone 14 Pro still starts at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max from $1099. Apple says even with all these features it has not increased the prices. iPhone 14 Pros will be available later this month.

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Prices

Sep 07, 2022 23:57 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro Triple Cameras

In addition to the 48-megapixel primary sensor, the iPhone 14 Pros have dual 12-megapixel sensors for ultra-wide and telephoto photography. The company says the quality on these sensors is 2x of the previous version. Compelling enough for iPhone 13 Pro users?

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro Triple Cameras

Sep 07, 2022 23:56 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro Gets 48MP Main Camera

Yes, Apple is finally playing the megapixel game. The iPhone 14 Pros get a new 48-megapixel primary camera, with a 60 per cent bigger sensor, and deliver 2x better low-light photos than the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro Gets 48MP Main Camera

Sep 07, 2022 23:50 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro Gets The A16 Chip

Apple says A16 is 40 per cent faster than competition, and cheekily talks about A15 still being a competent force. It has been designed to deliver better efficiency, and still give you high-end performance. iPhone 14 Pros get the new chip, as we had reported earlier. The new display chip takes care of the always-on display feature, dynamic island and more.

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro Gets The A16 Chip

Sep 07, 2022 23:47 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro Display Feature

The iPhone 14 Pros get the ProMotion display, which is Apple’s way of saying high refresh rate screen with the Super Retina XDR panel. It gets peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, and you also have always-on display feature now, thanks to the new iOS 16 version.

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro Display Feature

Sep 07, 2022 23:45 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro Gets Dynamic Island

Apple is changing the way the notch works. It is dynamic. So, you can expand the space if you get a call, or you want to use Face ID. It also displays the background activity. The dynamic island is active and even shows the battery indicator of the iPhone 14 Pro. It will support third-party apps as well. The company has given it the ideal hardware-software integration.

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro Gets Dynamic Island

Sep 07, 2022 23:42 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: Apple Excited For New iPhone 14 Pros

Apple is excited to share the improvements made on the iPhone 14 Pros, starting from the new-look notch, or you could even call it a pill-hole cutout. Apple has redesigned the front camera and sensors to reduce the space by 30 per cent.

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: Apple Excited For New iPhone 14 Pros

Sep 07, 2022 23:39 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Price Starts from $799

Apple says it is selling the iPhone 14 at the same price but with improved features. iPhone 14 Plus to sell for $899. Available from October 7, pre-orders from later this month.

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Price Starts from $799

Sep 07, 2022 23:36 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Satellite Connectivity on iPhone

Smartphones generally connect to cell towers for network, but it is not available everywhere. So, Apple is now going to rely on satellites, and offer the support on iPhones. You have to stand outside to use the technology. iPhone is getting a new software feature that will help the 14 series connect to a satellite, as it moves.

Apple Event Live Updates: Satellite Connectivity on iPhone

If you have a clear view of sky, sending an SMS will take around 15 seconds. Apple has worked with emergency experts to set up this feature and help people in need. You can even make the call. Apple is building this technology to make it accessible to people in areas where network can be hard to find. Apple is going to offer this feature to iPhone 14 users for free, but only for 2 years. It will be available in November this year.

Sep 07, 2022 23:31 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: No SIM Slot For iPhones In US

Apple is removing the traditional SIM slot on the iPhones for the US market. It will support eSIM on both the SIMs. But globally, iPhones will have the SIM slot.

Sep 07, 2022 23:29 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Improved Stabilisation for Videos

Apple has added a new feature to improve the stabilisation while shooting videos called the action mode. It can shoot in Dolby Vision quality.

Sep 07, 2022 23:24 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: iPhone 14 Series Powered By A15 Bionic Chip

As expected, the iPhone 14 is getting a six-core A15 Bionic chipset that we saw on the entire iPhone 13 series. So, does that mean the A16 is reserved for the Pro’s?

Apple Event Live Updates: iPhone 14 Series Powered By A15 Bionic Chip

Sep 07, 2022 23:22 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: iPhone 14 Series Is Here, And The New iPhone 14 Plus

Tim Cook confirms the new iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch Super Retina display. Apple clearly doesn’t feel the need for a Mini anymore. It is dust resistant, and comes in five colours this year.

Apple Event Live Updates: iPhone 14 Series Is Here, And The New iPhone 14 Plus

Sep 07, 2022 23:19 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: More Features On AirPods Pro 2

Apple has upgraded the active noise cancellation, made it better immune to outside noise, and also give you better transparency mode. These can last up to 6 hours and with the charging case the backup goes up to 30 hours. You can use Qi wireless charger to charge the AirPods Pro 2. It still charges via the lightning connect. AirPods Pro 2nd gen priced $249 and available later this month.

Apple Event Live Updates: More Features On AirPods Pro 2

Sep 07, 2022 23:15 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Brings New AirPods Pro 2

Tim Cook says AirPods and the AirPods Pro have become the most popular earbuds in the market. Now, he is introducing the next-gen AirPods Pro with support for low-distortion driver, and equipped with compatibility for spatial audio. Apple is offering the new H2 chip for better audio performance.

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Brings New AirPods Pro 2

Sep 07, 2022 23:15 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Brings New AirPods Pro 2

Tim Cook says AirPods and the AirPods Pro have become the most popular earbuds in the market. Now, he is introducing the next-gen AirPods Pro with support for low-distortion driver, and equipped with compatibility for spatial audio. Apple is offering the new H1 chip for better audio performance.

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Brings New AirPods Pro 2

Sep 07, 2022 23:09 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Watch Ultra Priced at $ 799

So, with all these features and watchOS support, extreme rugged nature, Apple Watch Ultra gets a hefty price tag of $799 (Rs 64,000 approx) which was expected. It will be available from September 23.

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Watch Ultra Priced at $ 799

Load More
Sep 07, 2022 23:47 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Pro Display Feature

Sep 07, 2022 23:39 IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch Event LIVE updates: iPhone 14 Price Starts from $799

Sep 07, 2022 23:36 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Satellite Connectivity on iPhone

Sep 07, 2022 23:31 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: No SIM Slot For iPhones In US

Sep 07, 2022 23:24 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: iPhone 14 Series Powered By A15 Bionic Chip

Sep 07, 2022 23:22 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: iPhone 14 Series Is Here, And The New iPhone 14 Plus

Sep 07, 2022 23:09 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Watch Ultra Priced at $ 799

Sep 07, 2022 22:59 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Watch Ultra Unveiled

Sep 07, 2022 22:40 IST

First Up, Apple Watch Series 8

Sep 07, 2022 21:33 IST

Less Than One Hour To The Keynote

Sep 07, 2022 20:23 IST

Should You Buy iPhone 13 Right Now?

Sep 07, 2022 19:56 IST

Apple's 'One More Thing' For This Year

Sep 07, 2022 19:15 IST

Apple To Bring Its New 'Pro' Watch Series?

Sep 07, 2022 18:19 IST

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: iPhone 14 Expected Lineup

Sep 07, 2022 18:10 IST

Apple Store Down Few Hours Ahead Of iPhone 14 Launch

Read more

During the event that is taking place at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, Apple is expected to launch the latest iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and more products. We at News18 Tech will bring you all the live updates straight from Cupertino. Stay Tuned.

With the iPhone 14 series, Apple is likely to replace the less-popular iPhone Mini version with the rumoured iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus. Apple will have the usuals in the flagship category with the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both the high-end iPhones could be come with a new design, bidding adieu to the notch in favour of a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout on the display.

Besides the iPhones, you also have the new Apple Watch Series 8 expected to be announced at the event. This version is said to come with several new health features, and few reports have also mentioned that the smartwatch may come with a new design that will give the Apple Watch a completely new look. We don’t expect many changes in terms of the features. The surprise here is expected to be the new Pro variant of the Apple Watch which is expected to get a larger display as per multiple reports in the past few weeks.

And yes, the AirPods Pro could also get its successor in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. It may come with an upgraded chip, that will help towards an improved audio quality. It is not known if the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will come with a new design, or keep the older design that was launched in 2019.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here

More News

TAGS