Apple iPhone 14 Launch India Today LIVE: Apple iPhone 14 To Cost Rs 79,900; iPhone 14 Pro Priced at Rs 1,29,900

Smartphones generally connect to cell towers for network, but it is not available everywhere. So, Apple is now going to rely on satellites, and offer the support on iPhones. You have to stand outside to use the technology. iPhone is getting a new software feature that will help the 14 series connect to a satellite, as it moves.

If you have a clear view of sky, sending an SMS will take around 15 seconds. Apple has worked with emergency experts to set up this feature and help people in need. You can even make the call. Apple is building this technology to make it accessible to people in areas where network can be hard to find. Apple is going to offer this feature to iPhone 14 users for free, but only for 2 years. It will be available in November this year.