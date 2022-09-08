Apple iPhone 14 Launched At Rs 79,900 In India; iPhone 14 Plus Costs Rs 89,900: All Details

Apple has finally launched the Apple iPhone 14 series that includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the two entry-level models in the iPhone 14 lineup, with the iPhone 14 Plus offering a larger display as compared to the vanilla iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 Plus comes in place of the ‘Mini’ iPhone and will be a larger variant of the iPhone 14, in place of the small option that the iPhone Mini provided.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Price

The iPhone 14 has been priced at Rs 79,900 onwards for the iPhone 14 base 128GB storage variant. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 89,900 in India, while the top-spec 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,09,900 in the country. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 89,900 onwards for the base 128GB variant, Rs 99,900 for the 256GB storage variant, and Rs 1,19,900 for the 512GB storage variant in India.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will begin on September 9, with the iPhone 14 becoming available on September 16 and the iPhone 14 Plus being available for purchase starting October 7, exactly a month from now. Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus on the given dates. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have been launched in five colour options – midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)Red.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Features And Specifications

The vanilla Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, same one we saw on the iPhone 13 series last year. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina HDR display. Both displays come with a 2,000,0000:1 contrast ratio and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness and support for Dolby Vision. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also feature the durable Ceramic Shield front cover, which Apple says is the most durable material used on any smartphone screen.

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have been launched with a new version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 13 series. The new A15 Bionic on the iPhone 14 series comes with 5 GPU cores and 6 CPU cores that are capable of handling 15.8 trillion operations per second.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also come with a 12-megapixel dual camera setup that includes a new 12-megapixel primary shooter featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels. The new main camera comes with a larger ƒ/1.5 aperture and 1.9 µm pixels, enabling photo and video improvements in all lighting scenarios. There is also a new 12-megapixel front TrueDepth camera with an ƒ/1.9 aperture that enables better low-light performance for photos and video. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also support Cinematic mode, and can record 4K videos at 30fps and 24fps.

