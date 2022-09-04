Apple iPhone 14 Max Could Be Plus, Launch Expected This Week

Apple iPhone 14 series launch is just a few days away, but the rumour mill continues to churn out new developments that are sure to keep the fan boys excited.

Apple is expected to bring four new iPhone 14 models this year as well, but there has been a lot of debate about whether the company will bring another Mini version, or choose a new variant altogether.

Until now we have heard rumours about a Max version replacing the Mini in the lineup, but with over 72 hours left for the big launch event, it seems Apple has a different plan in place. It says that Apple could prefer the Plus moniker instead of Max for the newest addition to the iPhone family.

Apple is no stranger to the Plus version, which was offered with the iPhone 6, 7 and the 8 series. After that, the company decided to have the Pro variants in the market, and then we got the Pro Max. The prospect of an iPhone 14 Plus has come out after a new leaked visual shows an iPhone case with the purported name.

It is interesting that Apple could have a Plus in its lineup once again. The iPhone Mini series was expected to keep the older iPhone users happy with its compact dimensions, but it seems the company is not happy with its sales charts.

In fact, we have heard reports that Apple decided to cut the iPhone 13 Mini production and use that for making more iPhone 13 Pros this year. So, it would be hardly surprising to see Apple give the Mini version a miss with this year’s iPhone.

If Apple does indeed bring an iPhone 14 Plus, then it is likely to sit above the vanilla iPhone 14 model, and below the iPhone 14 Pros. The bigger dimensions could also mean that the regular iPhone 14 becomes the most-affordable in the iPhone 14 series for consumers this year. We don’t have to wait too long to see which path Apple has decided to take with this model.

