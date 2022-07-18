Apple iPhone 14 Max May Be In Short Supply In Early Days Post Launch: Industry Expert

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 14 series later this year. With the iPhone 14, Apple will launch a new variant of the iPhone called the iPhone 14 Max, which will replace the ‘Mini’ models that came with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. Now, however, reports are suggesting that the new model iPhone 14 Max could be short in supply.

According to a report from display analyst Ross Young, it will be difficult for users to get their hands on a new iPhone 14 Max in the early days due to the shortage in supply. Young claims that the panel shipments for the new iPhone models are “way behind” schedule. Given that the iPhone 14 Max will have a unique display component, it might be further delayed. While the iPhone 14 Max will have the same screen size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, its panel will lack Apple’s ProMotion technology. Young’s claims are backed by supply chain data, a report in 9to5Mac had said.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhones Continue To Be The Most Popular Smartphone In The World

The iPhone 14 Max will be the first time Apple will launch a large-screen vanilla iPhone. The iPhone 14 Max will sit between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and will replace the iPhone ‘Mini’ models that we saw with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Apple is discontinuing the Mini iPhone due to disappointing sales, and an increasing demand for larger screen phones. For iPhone users, the only option so far is buying the top-spec Pro Max models if they want a bigger screen. With the iPhone 14 Max, Apple will give us an option for getting a big-screen iPhone, without having to pay the premium for the top-end variant.

Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to be launched in September this year with several changes. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are rumoured to be the firstiPhones to ditch the notch in favour of a pill-shaped hole-punch display. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also going to be the only iPhone 14 series models to come with the new A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max may come with a bumped-up version of the A15 Bionic chipset. Apple is also expected to launch the next-gen Apple Watch Series 8 alongside the iPhone 14 series.

Watch video:Nothing Phone (1) Detailed Review: What’s Cool And What’s Not

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Will Cost More Than iPhone 13 Pro Models: Report.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.