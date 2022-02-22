Apple iPhone 14 Now Reaches Trial Production Stage, Final Design Confirmed?

Apple iPhone 14 is still a long way from its official launch but it seems the upcoming iPhone model is already reaching its final design approval stage. According to a new report, iPhone 14 has now reached the trial production stage. This means the company is now looking at building a small number of units of the iPhone 14 before proceeding with the mass production of the device in 2022.

This development could also suggest that Apple has finalised the design of the upcoming iPhone 14 model, it’s quite possible.

The trial stage helps both Apple and the manufacturer to see if the design of the product causes any issues during the final production stage. It’s like a beta version test of making the iPhones before Apple is satisfied with the final product made by its vendor, which in this case is reportedly going to be Luxshare this year.

The timing of the trial production of iPhone 14 is hardly surprising. In fact, Apple has usually done this in February every year. So, the process of coming out with the next iPhone flagship is well and truly on schedule. Once the trial stage is complete, the vendors then share the bill of materials (BoM) with Apple and the quality checks to make sure everything is in order for mass production.

What we still don’t know is who has been entrusted with the production of the iPhone 14 series. Last year, Luxshare was manufacturing the iPhone 13 Pro lineup, but reports are talking about the vendor making the regular iPhone 14 device this year.

Talking about the iPhone 14 series, we expect the display to finally ditch the notch in favour of a new design.

Another report has shared the possibility that the iPhone 14 Pro could get 8GB RAM this year, which is equal to what you get with the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones.

