Apple iPhone 14 Plus Launched: All Offers On The Latest iPhone 14 That You Can Avail Right Now

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is finally here. Apple launched the iPhone 14 series last month during its Far Out event, but the iPhone 14 Plus shipments were delayed due to unknown reasons. Now, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus has launched in India and across the world. The smartphone is the newest addition in Apple’s iPhone lineup, replacing the mini iPhone models. The iPhone 14 Plus comes with the same specifications as the vanilla iPhone 14, but with a larger 6.7-inch screen.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Price and Availability

The iPhone 14 Plus has been launched in India at a price of Rs 89,900 onwards for the base 128GB storage variant. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs 99,900 in the country, and the 512GB variant of the iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs 1,19,900 in India. The iPhone 14 Plus is available for sale on Apple’s official India website, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus offers

Apple is offering a trade-in offer on the iPhone 14 Plus, where buyers can exchange their old smartphone for a Rs 2,200 – Rs 58,730 discount. Apart from this, buyers will be able to avail savings of up to Rs 7,000 with HDFC Bank and American Express credit cards during Apple’s Diwali sale. Apart from this, the company is also offering no-cost EMI on the iPhone 14 Plus.

On Amazon, buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,250 on ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions, and there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,700 on the iPhone 14 Plus. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI on select cards on Amazon.

On Flipkart, buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs 500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions, and Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank EMI transactions. Further, Flipkart also offers an exchange offer of up to Rs 19,900 off on the iPhone 14 Plus.

Vijay Sales is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the iPhone 14 Plus on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions. There is a Rs 7,500 discount for HSBC Bank credit card EMI, and Yes Bank customers can avail up to Rs 2,000 off on credit card EMI transactions. There is also an exchange offer in partnership with Cashify, where you can sell your smartphone on Cashify and save more money.

Reliance Jio is offering up to a Rs 5,000 instant discount with Axis Bank Credit Cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards. There is also a flat Rs 1,000 discount with MasterCard debit cards. Reliance Jio is also offering a Rs 5,000 discount on HDFC credit card, and debit card EMI transactions.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus specifications

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina HDR display with a 2,000,0000:1 contrast ratio and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness and support for Dolby Vision. iPhone 14 Plus also feature the durable Ceramic Shield front cover, which Apple says is the most durable material used on any smartphone screen.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus has been launched with a new version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 13 series. The new A15 Bionic on the iPhone 14 Plus comes with 5 GPU cores and 6 CPU cores that are capable of handling 15.8 trillion operations per second.

The iPhone 14 Plus also come with a 12-megapixel dual camera setup that includes a new 12-megapixel primary shooter featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels. The new main camera comes with a larger ƒ/1.5 aperture and 1.9 µm pixels, enabling photo and video improvements in all lighting scenarios. There is also a new 12-megapixel front TrueDepth camera with an ƒ/1.9 aperture that enables better low-light performance for photos and video. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also support Cinematic mode, and can record 4K videos at 30fps and 24fps.

