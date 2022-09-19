Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB Unboxing: First Look At The Most Expensive iPhone 14 Pro Model

The new iPhone 14 Pro models have arrived in India and if you want the top-end iPhone 14 Pro then you will have to spend Rs 1,79,900. However, if you want to get the top-end iPhone 14 Pro Max version the you will have to spend another Rs 10,000 more. The top-end iPhone 14 Pro models offer 1TB storage.

Talking about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple has a lot of innovation to flaunt starting with the new pill-shaped notch that changes size depending on the notification. Apple calls this Dynamic Island.

The iPhone 14 Pro series features Always-On display and is powered by the latest A16 Bionic chipset with a 48MP main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine. There’s Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection as well.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in four colours: deep purple, silver, gold, and space black.

The iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch) feature a stainless steel and textured matte glass design. Both the models include a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features the Always-On display for the first time ever on iPhone, enabled by a new 1Hz refresh rate and multiple power-efficient technologies. This makes the new Lock Screen even more useful, keeping the time, widgets, and Live Activities available at a glance.

The pro camera system on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with Photonic Engine, improving mid- to low-light performance across all cameras through a deep integration of hardware and software. There’s up to 2x on the Main camera, up to 3x on the Ultra Wide camera, up to 2x on the Telephoto camera, and up to 2x on the TrueDepth camera.

For the first time ever, the Pro lineup features a new 48MP Main camera with a quad-pixel sensor that adapts to the photo being captured, and features second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. For most photos, the quad-pixel sensor combines every four pixels into one large quad pixel equivalent to 2.44 µm, resulting in better low-light capture and keeping photo size at a practical 12MP.

The new Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities in India.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128GB)- Rs 1,29,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB)- 1,39,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB)- Rs1,59,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (1TB)- Rs 1,79,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB)- Rs 1,39,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (256GB)- Rs 1,49,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (512GB)- Rs 1,69,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (1TB)- Rs 1,89,900

