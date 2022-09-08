Apple iPhone 14 Pro At Rs 1.30 Lakh; iPhone 14 Pro Max Costs Rs 1.40 Lakh: Most Expensive iPhones Launched

Apple has launched four new iPhones at its Far Out Event in Cupertino– iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the iPhone 14 (with 6.1-inch display) and iPhone 14 Plus (6.7-inch display) will be the most popular options for people on a tight budget, the real deal is in the new iPhone 14 Pro series.

If you look at the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, both these phones offer the same A15 Bionic chipset that’s there on the iPhone 13 series. The design is also the same. Improvements include better cameras with a larger sensor along with a new 12MP selfie camera with autofocus. Not to forget there’s no ProMotion on these phones but there’s a new Emergency SOS feature via satellite. This feature allows you to send SMS without cellular reception by pointing your iPhone 14 to a satellite hovering above Earth. Of course, the SMS UI will guide you to which direction to point your phone at to get satellite reception. Also, it’s free for only 2 years in the US and Canada. Note that the new iPhones support 5G connectivity.

While this feature sounds exciting, it will not be working in India. But thankfully, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models that will be sold in India will come with a SIM card tray, unlike the US models. So, if you are planning to get your iPhone 14 from the US then remember you will have to operate it with eSIM only.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max prices in India

The new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128GB)- Rs 1,29,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB)- 1,39,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB)- Rs1,59,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (1TB)- Rs 1,79,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB)- Rs 1,39,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (256GB)- Rs 1,49,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (512GB)- Rs 1,69,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (1TB)- Rs 1,89,900

The flagships- Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Talking about the flagship models– iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, Apple has a lot of innovation to flaunt starting with the new pill-shaped notch that changes size depending on the notification. Apple calls this Dynamic Island. In fact, it’s a very unique feature, unseen on any smartphone yet.

Without impeding content on the screen, the Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold. Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can use the Dynamic Island.

The iPhone 14 Pro series features Always-On display and is powered by the latest A16 Bionic chipset with a 48MP main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine. There’s Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection as well.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in four colours: deep purple, silver, gold, and space black. The pre-orders begin September 9 and it will be available starting September 16.

The iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch) feature a stainless steel and textured matte glass design. Both the models include a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features the Always-On display for the first time ever on iPhone, enabled by a new 1Hz refresh rate and multiple power-efficient technologies. This makes the new Lock Screen even more useful, keeping the time, widgets, and Live Activities available at a glance.

The advanced display also brings the same peak HDR brightness level as Pro Display XDR, and the highest outdoor peak brightness in a smartphone: up to 2000 nits, which is twice as bright as iPhone 13 Pro.

The pro camera system on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with Photonic Engine, improving mid- to low-light performance across all cameras through a deep integration of hardware and software. There’s up to 2x on the Main camera, up to 3x on the Ultra Wide camera, up to 2x on the Telephoto camera, and up to 2x on the TrueDepth camera.

For the first time ever, the Pro lineup features a new 48MP Main camera with a quad-pixel sensor that adapts to the photo being captured, and features second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. For most photos, the quad-pixel sensor combines every four pixels into one large quad pixel equivalent to 2.44 µm, resulting in better low-light capture and keeping photo size at a practical 12MP.

The quad-pixel sensor also enables a 2x Telephoto option that uses the middle 12 megapixels of the sensor for full-resolution photos and 4K videos with no digital zoom. This delivers optical quality at a familiar focal length, which is great for features like Portrait mode.

The iPhone 14 series will get the latest iOS 16 software update and users will be eligible to get Apple Fitness+ subscription even if they don’t have an Apple Watch.

