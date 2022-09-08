Apple iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity: What Technology Makes It Work Without Cell Network

The Apple iPhone 14 launch event had a lot of hardware products that got everyone excited, but it is hard to ignore. Satellite connectivity was widely expected from the company, but we didn’t have a lot to talk about. That has changed now with the Apple launch this week, where the brand has shared the details and given us a better look at the new feature that is coming to the iPhone 14 series in the coming months.

Apple says satellite connectivity will be available for free for two years to anyone who buys any of the new iPhone 14 models, and it comes to the US and Canada for now. So what is the satellite connectivity feature, how does it work and does everyone need this technology in the smartphone.

Apple iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity: Where Your Cell Network Can’t Reach

The feature called Emergency SOS via Satellite basically means that your iPhone can connect you to an agency you are off the grid, i.e. no network in the area. These are mostly required when you are in an emergency and don’t have a network or people around you for help.

The company has talked about the fact that connecting a phone to a satellite has its challenges. While cell phone towers connect from a few miles away, there are places like mountain ridges where cell networks are not available. So, how does one communicate in such cases? This is where a satellite can play its role, which is placed 100 miles above, and moving at a fast pace. However, satellite connectivity needs a clear space to work effectively.

Generally, you would have seen satellite phones in the movies, and these devices are expensive. Apple realised that it has to create something different to make the feature work on an iPhone. For this, Apple has designed a specific software that can help iPhone antennas connect to a satellite.

Apple says you can point the iPhone towards the sky where it will look to connect to a satellite available in the region. The company says with the iPhone feature, you don’t need a special antenna for the satellite connectivity to become a reality.

But here is where Apple has really worked its socks off to make the feature work. Apple has created a custom SMS format, which is sent in 15 sec so that you can quickly alert the agencies. Emergency experts have curated the questions with specific responses.

The SMS message is relayed to the provider, and if they accept the text message, the satellite connects them directly to the response team. Or else, you can send alerts via voice calls that are accepted via a relay centre which passes on the voice communication forward.

Apple has taken years to make this system work effectively, now coming out with the iPhone 14 series. You can use the satellite tracker via Find My app and let your friends know about your location.

