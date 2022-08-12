Apple iPhone 14 Series Could Be Priced 15 Percent Higher Than iPhone 13: Report

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 14 series sometime around next month. With the Apple iPhone launch nearby, there is a lot of interest in the next iPhone series, and rumours about the next iPhone series have suggested many improvements over the iPhone 13 series. Ahead of the launch, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple may increase the prices of the iPhone with the iPhone 14 series.

In a recent tweet, Kuo has said that Apple may hike the prices of the iPhone 14 Pro models, but did not reveal an exact price. The analyst, however, estimated that the price of the iPhone 14 series may increase by 15 percent this year. This means that a $1,000 iPhone Pro model could be priced $1,050. The price hike is said to be due to inflation and new features on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models could have also driven the price up. It is also being said that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will start have a minimum 256GB internal storage, which is double than the usual 128GB – that itself could lead to a price rise.

The new iPhone 14 series is said to come next month, and this year, Apple will introduce four models including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to come with a new design that will ditch the (un)popular notch, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to retain the notch.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also going to be the only iPhones in the lineup to come with a new Apple A16 Bionic chipset, with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max sticking with a new version of last year’s Apple A15 Bionic chipset. Apple will also launch the new Apple Watch Series 8, along with a new Apple Watch SE model, and an all-new Apple Watch Pro. The Cupertino-based giant may also launch a new iPad model during its iPhone 14 launch.

It was recently reported that Apple may hold the iPhone 14 launch event earlier than expected, on September 6. Traditionally, Apple launches the iPhone sometime in the middle of September every year, with 2020 being the exception due to the COVID-19.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here