Apple iPhone 14 Series Price Leaked: iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max To Be Priced Higher Than Expected

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are said to come with a major redesign this year. Now, while we are still a few months away from the official launch, there are a bunch of reports hinting at what we can expect from the next iPhone series. It is now being said that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be launched at a higher price than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. A tipster has hinted that the Pro and Pro Max models in the iPhone 14 series will be priced higher than expected, and how Apple will justify the premium.

The tipster, who goes by the name AppleLeaksPro recently published a blog post where he has details the pricing of the iPhone 14 series. The tipster notes that the iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch display will replace the iPhone 13 Mini and will be the differentiating factor in this year’s iPhone lineup, and will be priced $200 more than the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, on the other hand, will be priced $100 more than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 will be launched at the same pricetag as its predecessor, the tipster has said.

iPhone 14 Series Prices

iPhone 14 - $799 (roughly Rs 60,900)

iPhone 14 Max - $899 (roughly Rs 68,500)

iPhone 14 Pro - $1,099 (roughly Rs 83,700)

iPhone 14 Pro Max - $1,199 (roughly Rs 91,300)

The abovementioned list shows the iPhone 14 Pro priced at $1099, as against the $999 launch price of the iPhone 13 Pro. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199 as against the $1,099 launch price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to come with a new design that will bring a pill-shaped hole punch design to replace the notch. Appe is also said to bring an iPhone 14 Max this year, which will be a bigger version of the iPhone 14 and the company will discontinue the smaller iPhone Mini, several reports have suggested.

Apple is also rumoured to bring a tweaked version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the only models with the A16 Bionic chipset. Further, the Cupertino-based giant is also speculated to bring an updated camera module to the iPhone 14 series

