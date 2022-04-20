Apple iPhone 14 To Come With Upgraded Front Camera With 8K Video Recording

Apple iPhone 14 series, expected to arrive later this year, has been rumoured on several occasions in the past. Most reports have suggested Apple ditching the ‘Mini’ iPhone with the iPhone 14 series in favour of an iPhone 14 Max. Now, a report has suggested that all the iPhone 14 series models will be launched with an upgraded front camera with autofocus and a wider aperture.

The report comes courtesy of well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that the wide aperture in the iPhone 14 series’ front camera will allow more light to pass through the lens and reach the front camera’s sensor. Kuo has said that the upgraded camera could help the new iPhones achieve a better depth-of-field effect for portrait mode photos and videos, while autofocus can enhance focus during FaceTime and Zoom video calls. For comparison, the front camera on the iPhone 13 comes with an f/2.2 aperture, as against the now-hinted f/2.4 aperture on the iPhone 14 series.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 14 Series Price Leaked: iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max To Be Priced Higher Than Expected

Kuo has also said that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a 48-megapixel wide angle front camera that will also be capable of recording videos in up to an 8K resolution.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series in September this year. The company is rumoured to launch four iPhone models this year, but without the ‘Mini’ variant. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are the four variant that are said to launch this year.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Last week, the iPhone 14 series’ prices were leaked, hinting at a higher price for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as compared to last year’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 14 is rumoured to launch at the same price, while the iPhone 14 Max will sit between the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.